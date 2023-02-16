Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,070,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 24,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 79,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 110,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Baker Hughes Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

Shares of BKR opened at $32.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.67%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Further Reading

