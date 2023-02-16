Balancer (BAL) Hits Market Cap of $347.69 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One Balancer token can now be bought for about $7.37 or 0.00030031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $347.69 million and approximately $23.21 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Balancer has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002152 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.06 or 0.00423189 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000097 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,893.22 or 0.28031971 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000156 BTC.
Balancer Profile
Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 55,353,491 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,179,756 tokens. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed.
Balancer Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.
