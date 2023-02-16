Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Shares Sold by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,547 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 138.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 473.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 134.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 87.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.80. The company had a trading volume of 34,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.71. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank cut Banco de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

