Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.20

Shares of The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and traded as high as $1.28. Bank of East Asia shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 208 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

