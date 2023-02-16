Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMOGet Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,059 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,271 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.11% of Bank of Montreal worth $64,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMO stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.19. The company had a trading volume of 37,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,697. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77. The company has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.25.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMOGet Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.01). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.0548 per share. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.31.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

