Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $41.56.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

NTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.