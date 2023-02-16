Barclays Increases Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target to $40.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:TMHC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.33. The company had a trading volume of 149,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,624. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.72. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 12.75%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $3,613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,358.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $3,613,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,358.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $283,746.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,519 shares of company stock worth $7,696,788. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.