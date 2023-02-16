Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Declares $0.10 Semi-annual Dividend

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

Barclays has a payout ratio of 11.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Barclays to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Shares of NYSE BCS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,280,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,192. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.36. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Barclays by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Barclays by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 185,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 15,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

BCS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.91) to GBX 250 ($3.03) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.71.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

