Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Issues Earnings Results

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 1.2 %

Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,090,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,236,951. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.49. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. BNP Paribas cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 target price (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,355,036 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $229,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,388,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,129,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $361,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.