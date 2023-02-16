Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Raised to $52.00 at Cowen

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Cowen from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.26% from the company’s current price.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.34. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

