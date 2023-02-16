Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Raised to $52.00 at Cowen

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Cowen from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.26% from the company’s current price.
BBWI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.
Bath & Body Works Stock Performance
Shares of BBWI stock opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.34. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bath & Body Works (BBWI)
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.