BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) to Issue GBX 3.74 Dividend

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.74 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Stock Down 0.2 %

BBGI stock opened at GBX 153.23 ($1.86) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 853.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 156.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 160.80. BBGI Global Infrastructure has a one year low of GBX 144 ($1.75) and a one year high of GBX 180.40 ($2.19).

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

