BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) to Issue GBX 3.74 Dividend

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.74 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BBGI Global Infrastructure Stock Down 0.2 %
BBGI stock opened at GBX 153.23 ($1.86) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 853.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 156.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 160.80. BBGI Global Infrastructure has a one year low of GBX 144 ($1.75) and a one year high of GBX 180.40 ($2.19).
About BBGI Global Infrastructure
