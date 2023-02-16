Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 89,260 Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 89,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $19.07. 85,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,820. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average of $19.11.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.