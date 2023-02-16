Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 504.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000.

IJR stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,805. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $111.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.82.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

