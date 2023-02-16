Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $29.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,281 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.55 on Thursday, reaching $377.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,563. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $363.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.39.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.