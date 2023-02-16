Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,844 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 52,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,873,847 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $155,985,000 after buying an additional 66,229 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.8% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 164,070 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after buying an additional 15,940 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.4% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.0% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 19,218 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Stock Down 0.7 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.64. 1,161,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,116,856. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.85. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $196.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

