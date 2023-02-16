Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,278,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,294,525. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $122.92.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens lowered their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

