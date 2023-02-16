Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,093 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 2.0% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.43% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $20,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,252. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.98. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $129.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.371 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

