Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 149,824 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,824 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 94,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.07. 99,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,603. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14.

