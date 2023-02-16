Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 4,980 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the quarter. Sony Group comprises 0.9% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $9,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 1,876.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503,375 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,444,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sony Group by 1,365.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 177,578 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Sony Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 782,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,203,000 after acquiring an additional 114,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sony Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 743,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,819,000 after acquiring an additional 99,370 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of Sony Group stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.86. 212,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.76. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $107.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

