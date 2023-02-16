Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.58. 2,021,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,557,813. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $154.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.88 and its 200 day moving average is $126.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $418.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.39.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

