Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Cowen

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Cowen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.
SKIN has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Beauty Health to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.
Beauty Health Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of Beauty Health stock opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38. Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.21.
Beauty Health Company Profile
The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.
