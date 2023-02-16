Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Cowen

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Cowen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.

SKIN has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Beauty Health to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of Beauty Health stock opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38. Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the third quarter valued at $21,369,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Beauty Health by 390.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,752,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,408 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beauty Health by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,576,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,216 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 6,910.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,177,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after buying an additional 1,160,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

