Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Short Interest Down 18.9% in January

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the January 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 91.3 days.

Beazley Price Performance

Beazley stock remained flat at $8.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36. Beazley has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

Get Beazley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BZLYF. UBS Group lowered shares of Beazley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Beazley from GBX 787 ($9.55) to GBX 748 ($9.08) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Beazley from GBX 675 ($8.19) to GBX 775 ($9.41) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 835 ($10.14) to GBX 840 ($10.20) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.43.

About Beazley

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.