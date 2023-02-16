Beldex Price Reaches $0.0378 on Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $151.73 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,714.59 or 0.06891923 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00080531 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00027673 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00057217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000359 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00024313 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

