BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Short Interest Down 13.6% in January

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWFGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the January 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on BELIMO from CHF 535 to CHF 540 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

BELIMO Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BLHWF remained flat at $473.26 on Thursday. BELIMO has a 12-month low of $473.26 and a 12-month high of $473.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $444.61 and a 200-day moving average of $370.29.

About BELIMO

BELIMO Holding AG engages in the development, production, and marketing of actuator solutions for controlling heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It operates through the following reportable segments: Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, and Shared Services. The Europe, Americas, AsiaPacific segments engages in the distribution and sale of Belimo products.

