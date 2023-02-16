Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,522

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,167 ($26.30) to GBX 2,522 ($30.61) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BLWYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bellway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bellway from GBX 2,640 ($32.05) to GBX 2,700 ($32.77) in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Bellway in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating for the company.

Bellway Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLWYF opened at $18.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.07. Bellway has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $18.30.

About Bellway

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

