Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €100.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €100.00 ($107.53) price target by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AIR. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($112.90) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €151.00 ($162.37) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €140.00 ($150.54) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($145.16) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of AIR stock opened at €119.06 ($128.02) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €114.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of €107.06. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($107.49).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.