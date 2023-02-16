Beta Finance (BETA) Achieves Market Cap of $64.25 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0993 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular exchanges. Beta Finance has a market capitalization of $64.25 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beta Finance has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance launched on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beta Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beta Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

