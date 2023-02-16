BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Short Interest Up 17.3% in January

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the January 15th total of 5,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BHP Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 994.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BHP stock opened at $66.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.98. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHP Group Company Profile

Several analysts have commented on BHP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.71) to GBX 2,250 ($27.31) in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,450 ($29.74) to GBX 2,500 ($30.35) in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,097.75.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

