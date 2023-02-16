Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Short Interest Down 10.1% in January

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,900 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the January 15th total of 278,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

BIO stock traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $455.75. The stock had a trading volume of 118,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.29. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $344.63 and a 52 week high of $651.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $651.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

