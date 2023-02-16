Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $333.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $359.00 to $333.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.26% from the company’s previous close.

BIIB has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.54.

Biogen Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $8.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $270.17. The stock had a trading volume of 440,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,044. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.22. Biogen has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $311.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 17.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,129,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 268.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,182 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Biogen by 726.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,244,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,530,000 after buying an additional 1,093,576 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Biogen by 164.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,277,000 after purchasing an additional 638,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Biogen by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,717,000 after buying an additional 503,584 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

