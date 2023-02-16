BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Stock Price Up 0.2%

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.96 ($0.01). Approximately 2,227,215 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 798,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.96 ($0.01).

BioPharma Credit Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of £12.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.23.

About BioPharma Credit

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

