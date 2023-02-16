BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Trading 7.8% Higher This Week (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for $24,691.91 or 1.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $306.49 million and approximately $53.38 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,267,420 coins and its circulating supply is 12,412 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 22,155.28329675 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $46,106,254.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

