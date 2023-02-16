Bitcoin Gold Achieves Market Cap of $296.75 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $296.75 million and $12.07 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $16.94 or 0.00070756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00182318 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00058153 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002250 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.