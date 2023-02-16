BitcoinBR (BTCBR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $0.00

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded down 96.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One BitcoinBR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinBR has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1,122.39 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitcoinBR has traded down 100% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinBR Token Profile

BitcoinBR’s genesis date was November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,940,291,018 tokens. The official website for BitcoinBR is btcbr.info. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinBR’s official message board is bitcoinbr.medium.com. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info.

BitcoinBR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency BTCBR, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinBR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinBR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinBR using one of the exchanges listed above.

