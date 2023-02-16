BitShares (BTS) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, BitShares has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $34.32 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00010938 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007995 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004751 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001843 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

