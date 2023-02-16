BitShares Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.87 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $32.65 million and $1.87 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitShares has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00007644 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004825 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001858 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

