Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) EVP Kevin Mcdearis Sells 12,421 Shares of Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $714,331.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,063.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Blackbaud Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of BLKB opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.07. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $67.93.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.24 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLKB shares. TheStreet raised Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blackbaud during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.