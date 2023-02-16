Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2023

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKBGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Blackbaud updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.60 EPS.

Blackbaud Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.32. 51,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,664. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $66.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $60,131.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,703.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $714,331.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,063.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $60,131.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,722,703.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackbaud

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Blackbaud by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLKB has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Blackbaud

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Read More

Earnings History for Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.