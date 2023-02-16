Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Blackbaud updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.60 EPS.

Blackbaud Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.32. 51,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,664. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $66.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $60,131.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,703.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $714,331.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,063.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $60,131.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,722,703.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackbaud

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Blackbaud by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLKB has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

