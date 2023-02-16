Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 61,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 261,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Blackboxstocks to $4.75 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Blackboxstocks alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackboxstocks

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackboxstocks stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Blackboxstocks at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackboxstocks Stock Performance

Shares of BLBX stock remained flat at $0.64 during trading on Thursday. 9,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69. Blackboxstocks has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Blackboxstocks had a negative net margin of 102.99% and a negative return on equity of 105.16%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million.

About Blackboxstocks

(Get Rating)

Blackboxstocks, Inc engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.