BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR) Stock Price Up 2.2%

BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.54 and last traded at $28.53. Approximately 1,670 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.91.

BlackRock Future Innovators ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average is $25.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Future Innovators ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF by 1,515.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

