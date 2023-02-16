BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 26.1% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 9,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 20.2% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 58,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.7% in the third quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,717,000 after acquiring an additional 29,346 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 27.0% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $738.80.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $724.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $729.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $685.98. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $788.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $33,175,698 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

