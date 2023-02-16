Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
BGB opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $13.33.
Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
