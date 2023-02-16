Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Director Ruth Porat Purchases 277 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ruth Porat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00.

Shares of BX stock opened at $96.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.20. The company has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $132.93.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after buying an additional 5,784,986 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6,039.5% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 4,162,438 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 48.7% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after buying an additional 3,574,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,260,000 after purchasing an additional 878,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Argus lowered their target price on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

