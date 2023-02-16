Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 3.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Blackstone by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 241,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 22.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 150,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 27,971 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 151.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 25,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,672,068 shares of company stock valued at $69,683,744 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE BX traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.82. 1,113,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,522,009. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $132.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Argus decreased their target price on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Blackstone Profile



Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

