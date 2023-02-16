Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,440,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 19,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,491. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.20. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $132.93.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,672,068 shares of company stock worth $69,683,744. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.