BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) a C$98.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$98.00 price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GRT.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$94.43.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GRT.UN stock opened at C$84.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.10. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$63.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$76.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$74.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.44.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.2667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 34.45%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

