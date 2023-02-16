BMO Capital Markets Boosts North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target to C$25.00

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Price Performance

NOA stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.30. 141,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,615. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $17.05.

Institutional Trading of North American Construction Group

About North American Construction Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 121.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 114.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 53.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.