BMO Capital Markets Boosts North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target to C$25.00

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th.
NOA stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.30. 141,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,615. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $17.05.
North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.
