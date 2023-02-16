Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 157,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Bolloré Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BOIVF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.52. 76,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,221. Bolloré has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16.
