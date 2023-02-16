Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 608,900 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 681,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 322,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,496.38.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,314.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 723 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Booking by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,825,652,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 315,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock traded up $8.66 on Thursday, hitting $2,525.24. 145,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,187. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $97.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,219.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,006.43. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,676.41.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

