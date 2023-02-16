Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Booking were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Booking by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 366,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,609 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 315,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $373,371,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 156,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock traded up $6.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,523.10. 84,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,271. The company has a market cap of $97.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,676.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,219.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,006.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Booking

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,496.38.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,867,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.